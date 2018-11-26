ND Leader Mitsotakis Discusses Church-State Relations with Church of Crete Delegation

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met on Monday with a delegation of the Holy Synod of the Church of Crete. According to a party announcement the two sides discussed recent developments in Church-State relations and mostly the agreement announced by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Archbishop of Athens and All Greece Ieronymos.

The same sources said that Mitsotakis told the delegation that he totally understands that they were taken by surprise and the outrage in the church over the announcement. “He informed them that he had no prior knowledge of the agreement and, of course, about the changes in the clergy’s payroll. He called the agreement ‘another of Mr. Tsipras’ PR gimmicks’ since it was shown that he was interested in was to announce the hiring of 10,000 in the public sector,” they said. Mitsotakis also clarified that ND, as next government, will not recognise any changes unilaterally imposed by the government and restore the existing salary arrangement.

However, Mitsotakis said that there are issues in the State and Church’s relations that should be settled, noting that this can be done through dialogue without revising the Constitution.

Finally he said that ND is in favour of making use of the Church’s wealth but only to support its social mission.

THEODORAKIS: CHURCH PROPERTY THAT ACQUIRED SINCE MODERN GREEK STATE WAS FOUNDED

“Mr. Tsipras did not attempt a full settlement of relations between the State and the Church, he tried to get a dowry agreement,” stated Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis in an interview on Monday to the website topontiki.gr.

Referring to the clergy’s payroll, Theodorakis said that priests should be employees of the Church but not each individual metropolitan. “Their salaries should be guaranteed so they do not live in insecurity and can continue their work which, especially in villages and remote areas, is very improtant,” he added.

Regarding Church-owned real estate and its use, Theodorakis noted that “apart from the monasteries and churches, the Church of Greece owns all that it has bought or has been donated to it since the modern Greek state was established.”