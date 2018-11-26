Turkey’s Foreign Minister Says Cyprus Can’t be Reunited

With talks to reunify Cyprus essentially dead, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosuglu said the island may likely have to stay permanently divided between the legitimate government, a member of the European Union, and the northern third Turkey has occupied since an unlawful 1974 invasion.

He said past ideas during four decades of failed diplomacy to find a solution will have to be scrapped, including the proposed solution of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation that a long line of envoys and the international community had recommended.

He told Cyprus’ Politis newspaper that Turkey – which doesn’t recognize the government of Cyprus and bars its ships and planes of a European Union community – wants to talk about other plans, such as a confederation or two separate states.

That would pave the way for the occupied territory, which only Turkey recognizes and calls Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Cyprus – to be accepted internationally although ite would mean allowing an invading army to stay in an EU country.

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades walked away from negotiations in July, 20176 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they would never remove an army in place in the occupied land and wanted the right to militarily intervene again when they wanted.

Cavosugly said Turkish-0Cypriots are opposed to any solution where they would not rule a Federation as co-equals and be entirely responsible for their own territory although they make up less than 18 percent of the island’s population and live in a blocked-off enclave.

He said that the failure of the 2004 Annan Plan that was accepted by the Turkish side but rejected by Greek-Cypriots and the failed Swiss talks proved a federation is a “failed solution,” indicating again Turkey is not willing to re-start talks.

There had been hope that the prospect of finding oil and gas off the island, with the government having licensed foreign companies in its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) – parts of which Turkeyi doesn’t recognize although with the United Nations’ Laws of the Sea – would bring the sides together again.

But while Anastasiades said he’s willing to share any potentially lucrative finds with the Turkish-Cypriots, Akinci and Erdogan said that’s not enough and they want a hand in licensing foreign companies or would start drilling as well.

Turkish warships are trying to keep the companies from operating, successfully keeping an Italian energy company away earlier this year, American giant ExxonMobil has started drilling without any interference so far.

Akinci though has said he’s not willing to have permanent division and wants to keep the original bi-zonal, bi-communal federation idea in which the two main Cypriot communities, Greek and Turkish, would rule as co-equals and have control over their territories.

Turkey also wants to keep in place the current system in which it is a guarantor of security on the island along with Greece and the United Kingdom, the former Colonial ruler which still has a military base there on the island.