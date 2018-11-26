SYRIZA Packing Public Payrolls With Thousands of Hires

ATHENS – After vowing to end patronage, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras – breaking yet another promise – is adding scores of thousands of new hires despite quotas designed to limit the size of the public sector.

That comes as critics and political rivals said he’s trying to buy votes, a common practice by ruling governments, in a bid to reverse his sliding fortunes in polls after repeatedly reneging on anti-austerity promises and vows to defy international creditors to whom he surrendered instead.

The lenders set a rule of one hire for every three or four workers who leave but Kathimerini said Tsipras has ignored it with data showing the number of permanent workers since December 2015 despite the quota.

The number of workers on short-term contracts moved into full-time positions has jumped from 65,547 to 78,297 in the last three years, the paper said, while the number of permanent staff the state has under its control has increased from 26,047 to 33,571, while temporary employees have more than doubled, from 10,772 to 21,514 people.

That has also pumped up the cost of salaries that were supposed to have been cut back during continuing austerity that has been going on for some 8 ½ years. When SYRIZA took power in 2015, the state spent 15.9 billion euros ($18.08 billion) on salaries but it has risen to 17.9 billion euros ($20.35 billion,) including for retroactive payments for privileged workers.

As part of a separation of Church and State deal Tsipras is making, he said he will also hire another 10,000 people with the jobs expected to favor party loyalists.