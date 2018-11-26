Cosmonaut Artemyev Chooses Cretan Resort for Post-Spaceflight Rehabilitation

HERAKLION, Crete – Crete has all the potential to be a great cosmonaut rehabilitation centre, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said on Friday during a meeting with Crete Regional governor Stavros Arnaoutakis.

Artemyev is the seventh cosmonaut to visit Crete since 2015, when a series of rehabilitation programs began on the island at the initiative of Greek journalist in Moscow Thanassis Avgerinos. Artemeyev arrived on Crete with his family and a scientific rehabilitation team.

According to the Crete Region announcement, Artemyev returned from his second spaceflight at the International Space Station on October 5, 2018. After completing the first stage of rehabilitation at the medical base in Star City Moscow, he and his medical team travelled to Aegeo Spas in Heraklion, already registered with the Cosmonaut Training Centre from previous rehabilitations. Recently, Russia’s Centre for Aerospace Medicine signed with Aegeo Spas a protocol of further cooperation, the announcement continued.

The fact that seven cosmonauts have chosen Crete “shows trust for the level of services provided at the island and speaks well for both Crete and the country,” Arnaoutakis said.