Greeks Must Stay United to Prevail, Mitsotakis Says at Gorgopotamos (Video)

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis accused the government of divisive tactics in his speech on Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary since Operation Harling and the blowing up of the Gorgopotamos Viaduct during World War II.

“This element of a unifying victory at Gorgopotamos stays with me as its great political legacy and what must now be our duty toward the nation, and in my understanding my own personal duty: respect for the homeland, to fight for freedom, progress, recovery, rebirth, national and social,” he noted.

Those seeking to spread disunity “insult this legacy of unity,” Mitsotakis said, adding that “we all have an obligation to put a stop to their downward slide.”

In the same way that joining together and common action had carried the day at Gorgopotamos in 1942, so must truth, responsibility and unity of the Greeks prevail today, he added.

Mitsotakis went on to refer to the civil war and the difficult years that followed in Greece, noting that the “divisive thinking of the political world deprived the country of normality” and adding that “it is an even greater mistake for some today to wager on such division.”

“Only united and with the right choices can we win and move forward,” he said.