Miami to Welcome Basketball’s “Greek Freak”

MIAMI, FL – A big, fat chunk of Florida’s Greek community is gearing up to support the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on December 22 when he faces the Miami Heat.

The 23-year-old, 6-foot-11, 242-pounder has been nicknamed the “Greek Freak” due to his dominance on the hardwood. Off the court, he is a gentle giant known for his charity and humble nature.

“There is no drama or flash with Giannis,” said Aleco Haralambides, a Miami attorney and Greek community leader.

“He exhibits classic Greek ideals of humility, hard work, and excellence while at the same time coming across as wholesome kid from the neighborhood.”

Haralambides adds: “Gia sou, Giannis!” which is the Greek phrase for “greetings.”

Born in Athens, Giannis Antetokounmpo (pronounced YAHN-iss ah-deh-toh-KOON-boh) is of Nigerian descent. If his name is too hard too pronounce, just call him “John.”

Ticket information is available by phone: 786-777-1000.

From the Miami Herald, reprinted with the author’s permission.