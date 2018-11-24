Man Enters Serbian Embassy in Athens Holding Knife

ATHENS – A man was arrested on Saturday morning after entering the Serbian Embassy in Athens armed with a knife.

The man, whose identity has not been made public, jumped the fencing and entered the Serbian Embassy courtyard on Vasilissis Sofias avenue. Police officers and a negotiator that rushed to the scene managed to disarm and arrest the man, who was then taken to Athens Police Headquarters.

According to information obtained by Athens-Macedonia News Agency, it is possible that the man was inebriated.