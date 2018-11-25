Greek Prosecutor Speeds Review of Cleaner’s Fraud Sentence

ATHENS – Blistered by public outrage over a 10-year-sentence given a kindergarten cleaning lady for falsifying a certificate to get her job while scores of others in higher-ranking positions who did the same weren’t punished, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou said she will speed a review of the case and sentence.

Dimitriou intervened to have another judicial consideration of the sentence which sparked fury from unions, rights group and political parties.

Justice Minister Michalis Kalogirou visited the 53-year-old woman at the in Thiva jail but there was no report on what came of it or if he will do anything to help her.

What’s upsetting critics is that numerous others who faked credentials, degrees and other permits to get their jobs weren’t prosecute with anger over the unfairness of the sentence which violates Greek law guaranteeing equality of sentencing.

“This decision is not simply inhuman. It is another very indicative sign of permanent pathogens in the criminal justice system,” the Hellenic League for Human Rights said in a statement.