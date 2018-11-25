Greek Money Laundering Agency Will Record All NGO’s

ATHENS – Non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) operating in Greece will have their money tracked by the country’s anti-money laundering agency on a centralize register instead of being checked by individual ministries.

Led by Supreme Court Deputy Prosecutor Anna Zairi, the scheme is to set up a national register to make it easier for authorities to supervise NGO’s and follow their money after criticism of how money was spent, including European Union subsidies.

To identify possible money laundering, Zairi is also planning to inspect all major real estate transactions involving foreign buyers seeking to be granted a Golden Visa which lets rich foreigners buy residency permits allowing free travel within the EU with little vetting to look for criminal actions by those getting the visas.

In February, 2014 the German newspaper said NGO’s in Greece were involved in wrongdoing, including fraud which was difficult to control because there 6000 groups, many of which auditors weren’t able to review.