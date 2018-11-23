Crowds Attend the Greek American Homeowners Association Thanksgiving (Vid)

By Christodoulos Athanasatos November 23, 2018

The Greek American Homeowners Association held its annual Thanksgiving lunch in Astoria. (Photo: TNH/Kostas Bej)

ASTORIA – With plenty of food, festive spirits, and good music, the Greek American Homeowners Association again hosted, for the 29th time, a hugely successful Thanksgiving feast. Volunteers were at their posts at the Association’s 31st Street headquarters early on Thanksgiving morning. People filled the space well before noon, the original time the event was scheduled to begin.

Under the supervision of Elpida Alexiou, turkeys were delivered to homes of fellow citizens who were unable to prepare the traditional Thanksgiving meal …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *