Crowds Attend the Greek American Homeowners Association Thanksgiving (Vid)

ASTORIA – With plenty of food, festive spirits, and good music, the Greek American Homeowners Association again hosted, for the 29th time, a hugely successful Thanksgiving feast. Volunteers were at their posts at the Association’s 31st Street headquarters early on Thanksgiving morning. People filled the space well before noon, the original time the event was scheduled to begin.

Under the supervision of Elpida Alexiou, turkeys were delivered to homes of fellow citizens who were unable to prepare the traditional Thanksgiving meal …