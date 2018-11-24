An American in Epirus Listening to Moirologia Event in DC

WASHINGTON, DC – The Society for the Preservation of the Greek Heritage (SPGH) presents An American in Epirus: A Southern American Listening to Northwestern Greek Blues (Moirologia) on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 6:30-8 PM at Squire Patton Boggs, 2550 M Street Northwest in Washington, DC, with Christopher King, a music collector, scholar, and Grammy-winning producer from southern Virginia.

King will share his transformational encounter with Epirotika moirologia, Ηπειρωτικά μοιρολόγια, (laments from Epirus) and his falling in love with the music and people of the land. He will also talk about the connection of these northwestern Greek “blues” to American southern blues and discuss his recent book, Lament from Epirus with SPGH Chairman Dr. Vassilis Koliatsos and members of the audience. King will play many rare examples of southern blues music and demotika from the original 78 rpm discs for the audience. Copies of his book, as well as CDs and LPs will also be available for sale at the event.

Dress code: Jacket and tie for gentlemen, business attire for ladies.

Christopher C. King has studied philosophy and music theory and curates a boutique, Grammy-nominated and winning label, Long Gone Sound, specializing in remastered pre-war rural American music and Eastern European and Balkan recordings. His Lament from Epirus was reviewed in The National Herald as well as the New York Review of Books, Wall Street Journal, and The Wire, among others.

RSVP for the free event on Eventbrite, search: An American in Epirus.