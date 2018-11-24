AHEPA Chapter 170 Marks 90th Anniversary in N.Y.

The Constantine Cassis No 170 of the Order of AHEPA celebrated its 90th anniversary on Nov. 6 in Hempstead N.Y. President Anastasios Stamboulis said at an early Thanksgiving dinner that it was “committed to the ideals of Hellenism, Education and to further the mission of the Order of AHEPA,” the Western Queens Gazette reported.

The event took place at the Rev. Nicholas J. Magoulias Cathedral Center, St. Paul’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral Hempstead, New York. The dinner was open to AHEPA, Daughters of Penelope, Sons of Pericles and maids of Athena.

The Vice-President of National AHEPA Demetris Kokotas said “as Greek Americans we have the greatest history and tradition. We came to the greatest country in the world. We carry a torch, making the people before us proud,” carrying on a long tradition that began in 1922 when it was founded.