Our Everyday Greek: Review: Greek Words you Already Know

By Dimitra Pontoporou November 25, 2018

English words that begin with the prefix geo-, which means earth, come directly from similar Greek words. By analyzing the second component of these words, you will see how many Greek words you already know without realizing it.

VOCABULARY FROM GEO-

English word            Greek word    Pronunciation

Geography    η γεωγραφία  EE geograFEEa

geographer   ο γεωγράφος O geoGRAfos

geographic    γεωγραφικός geographiKOS

geographical γεωγραφικός geografiKOS

Geology         η γεωλογία    EE geoloYEEa

geologist        ο γεωλόγος   O geoLOyos

geologic         γεωλογικός    geoloyiKOS

geological      γεωλογικός    geoloyiKOS

Geometry       η γεωμετρία   EE geomeTREEa

geometer       ο γεωμέτρης  O geoMEtris

geometric       γεωμετρικός  geometriKOS

geometrical   …

