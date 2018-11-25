Our Everyday Greek: Review: Greek Words you Already Know

English words that begin with the prefix geo-, which means earth, come directly from similar Greek words. By analyzing the second component of these words, you will see how many Greek words you already know without realizing it.
VOCABULARY FROM GEO-
English word Greek word Pronunciation
Geography η γεωγραφία EE geograFEEa
geographer ο γεωγράφος O geoGRAfos
geographic γεωγραφικός geographiKOS
geographical γεωγραφικός geografiKOS
Geology η γεωλογία EE geoloYEEa
geologist ο γεωλόγος O geoLOyos
geologic γεωλογικός geoloyiKOS
geological γεωλογικός geoloyiKOS
Geometry η γεωμετρία EE geomeTREEa
geometer ο γεωμέτρης O geoMEtris
geometric γεωμετρικός geometriKOS
geometrical …