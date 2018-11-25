Our Everyday Greek: Review: Greek Words you Already Know

English words that begin with the prefix geo-, which means earth, come directly from similar Greek words. By analyzing the second component of these words, you will see how many Greek words you already know without realizing it.

VOCABULARY FROM GEO-

English word Greek word Pronunciation

Geography η γεωγραφία EE geograFEEa

geographer ο γεωγράφος O geoGRAfos

geographic γεωγραφικός geographiKOS

geographical γεωγραφικός geografiKOS

Geology η γεωλογία EE geoloYEEa

geologist ο γεωλόγος O geoLOyos

geologic γεωλογικός geoloyiKOS

geological γεωλογικός geoloyiKOS

Geometry η γεωμετρία EE geomeTREEa

geometer ο γεωμέτρης O geoMEtris

geometric γεωμετρικός geometriKOS

geometrical …