Archbishop Demetrios and Patriarch Bartholomew Met in Geneva (Adds)

BOSTON – Archbishop Demetrios of America and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew met in Geneva where His All Holiness is participating in a conference of the World Council of Churches.

The meeting was kept secret from everyone. According to high ranking ecclesiastical officials of the Ecumenical Throne, there are potentially two explanations for this meeting: (1) the Patriarch called the Archbishop in a very last attempt to convince him to submit his resignation willingly; or (2) the Archbishop was informed that his transfer …