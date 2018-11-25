Deputy Chief of the Hellenic Army Visits Hellenic House in DC

WASHINGTON, DC – The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) hosted Lieutenant General Nikolaos Manouris, inspector general and deputy chief of the Hellenic Army General Staff (HAGS), at Hellenic House on November 6.

“We were honored to welcome Lt. General Manouris to Hellenic House,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said. “We held a substantive discussion about various aspects of Greece’s defense and security cooperation with its allies, its geostrategic importance, and its significance as a regional power and frontline state against terrorism. In addition, we reviewed Greece’s contributions as a NATO ally from the standpoint of the Hellenic Army.”

Lt. General Manouris’ visit to Washington also included meetings with his counterparts at the Department of Defense and a visit to National Defense University.

In addition to AHI President Larigakis, AHI Board Member James L. Marketos and AHI Legislative Directors Peter Milios and Elias Gerasoulis attended.