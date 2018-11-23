A Different Approach to the Ecclesiastical Discussion about Ukraine

Lately, many things are being written about the granting of autocephaly to Ukraine, mostly from the side of the Church of Russia, which seems to have rallied all of its media outlets in order to convince the Orthodox world that they are in the right. Unfortunately, however, together with these efforts, many historical inaccuracies are being promoted—innocently and unintentionally I would like to believe—and much false information is being disseminated, revealing a state of panic and reactions “kata synarpagin” as …