The Last Days of the Greek-Turkish War: August-September 1922

On August 26, 1922, the Kemalists launched their surprise attack on Greek positions south of Afion Karahissar with the intention of driving them out of Asia Minor. There strategic objective aimed in cutting Casaba at two places east of Ushak thus isolating Afion Karahissar. The Turksused ten divisions with their artillery pounding Greek positions with continuous fighting taking place night and day when the Greek High Command ordered the evacuation of Afion Karahissar following the heavy Turkish attack.

