To the Editor:

Thank you for the wonderful article on AHEPA Supreme President George E. Loucas. I’m sure Mr. Loucas will do an excellent job this year as Supreme President. He captures the spirit of the organization and its role for the community so perfectly in his words in the interview. The importance of getting people involved, especially the youth is really the key. So much can be done through the AHEPA family, I hope more people will take note and join.

Haroula Chrisomallis

Minneapolis, MN