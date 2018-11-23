Dueling Polls Show New Democracy Lead Over SYRIZA 9.5-16.5%

ATHENS – Depending on which survey you believe, the major opposition New Democracy has galloped out to a 16.5 percent lead over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA or seen the lead fall to 9.5 percent, the first time it’s been under double digits in the last couple of years.

The Pulse firm showed that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ plan to hand out payments again to lower-income pensioners and jobless youth and hire at least 10,000 more civil servants had cut deeply into the Conservatives lead, falling 1.5 percent in a month.

But the other poll, by Public Issue, gave New Democracy a commanding lead with no explanation from pollsters of either company why there was such a marked difference although it wasn’t good news in either case for Tsipras, paying the price for almost four years of reneging anti-austerity promises and pledges to help workers, pensioners and the poor.

The Pulse results were presented on a prime-time newscast of SKAI TV, which Tsipras has ordered his ministers and lawmakers to boycott claiming it is unfair to the Leftists, while New Democracy members won’t appear on the state-run ERT radio and TV for the same reason.

Pulse gave New Democracy a 31.5-22 percent lead over SYRIZA and said without an extrapolation of valid votes, the difference is nine percentage points – 30.5 percent to 21.5 percent.

Asked if the government’s recent and very prominent promises of thousands of public sector hirings will affect their vote, 53 percent of respondents said only very remotely or not at all; 11 percent answered only “remotely”; 10 percent answered in the affirmative, and 10 percent answered “very much”.

The Public Issue poll showed New Democracy winning 38.5-22 percent with elections require to be held by October, 2019.

In third with 9.5 percent was the center-left Movement for Change that is led by the officials from the former PASOK Socialists whose party evaporated after backing austerity measures antithetical to their alleged principles.

The KKE Communists were fourth with 7.5 percent, about what they have polled for years with little change while the ultra-extreme right Golden Dawn, whose 15 lawmakers and dozens of members are charged with using neo-Nazi methodology and running a criminal gang, slipped to fifth at 7 percent.

No other party had the 3 percent threshold needed to get into Parliament, including Tsipras’ junior coalition partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) of Defense Minister Panos Kammenos nor two other parties now serving, the Union of Centrists and the once-promising To Potami.

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a 35-24 percent over Tsipras although 34 percent neither of them should hold the post.