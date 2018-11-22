Turkish Opposition Leader Calls for Another Cyprus Invasion

With tensions already running high with foreign energy companies defying Turkish threats not to drill for oil and gas off the island’s coast, an opposition leader said her country should repeat its unlawful 1974 invasion of Cyprus and take more of the island.

Meral Akşener, who heads the İyi (Good) party said the drilling – including by American energy giant ExxonMobil, would be cause for war, the British newspaper The Guardian reported.

“You should know that if need be ‘Ayşe will go on holiday again’,” warned the nationalist politician, who ran for President against Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier this year and was nicknamed the “She Wolf,” and as she used the code phrase that launched the first attack wave 44 years ago

“Cyprus is Turkish and will remain Turkish,” she said to rapturous applause in an address before Ankara’s Parliament, the paper said although Erdogan backed off bellicose talk and decided not to directly challenge ExxonMobil as Turkish warships did to the Italian company Eni earlier, forcing it to veer off under the threat of sinking.

With Cyprus’ government said to be confident the US Navy in the Eastern Mediterreanean would not let Turkish ships harass a major American company – former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was its leader – the drilling has stoked fears of a potential conflict that could draw in Greece and the United Kingdom, which, along with Turkey, are guarantors of security on the island.

“We have warned the Greek-Cypriot administration to stop the unilateral exploration for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean,” said Turkey’s foreign ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy earlier.. “We renew our warnings to the companies involved … we remind them that sharing the natural resources of the island of Cyprus relates to the core of the Cyprus issue.”

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, who walked away from reunification talks in July, 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana when Erdogan and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said they would never remove a standing army from the occupied northern third and wanted the right to militarily intervene again, had offered to share any energy revenues with Turkish-Cypriots.

But Erdogan said that wasn’t enough and that the occupiers should also have a say in licensing foreign companies, with Turkey saying it will start drilling in the same waters of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ,) parts of which Ankara doesn’t recognize.

The US, saying Cyprus had a right to look for energy, urged Turkey to back off tough talk.