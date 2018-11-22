Provocative Thessaloniki Mayor Boutaris Won’t Seek Third Term

Winning two terms in office despite criticism he was pro-Turkish and favored a deal to rename the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) Thessaloniki Mayor Yiannis Boutaris said he won’t run again, after being physically attacked earlier this year.

According to thestival.gr, Boutaris informed his deputy mayors of his decision during a meeting on Nov. 20 and that he was expected to inform his entire municipal team about his reasons for not running again, which hadn’t yet been given.

According to sources it didn’t name, Kathimerini said he had come under pressure from many sides to seek a third term but decided against it partly due to advice from relatives.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA and the centrist Movement for Change had expressed their support for the 76-year-old politician and businessman.

Earlier this month, perpetrators broke into the apartment building entrance, went up to the floor of Boutaris’ apartment and spray-painted his door in red. They also painted the word ‘traitor’ on the building’s wall.

“I am sorry for the unacceptable behavior of some hotheads. Very often I am the recipient of insulting and threatening phone calls. I was never intimidated, either after being beaten nor will I be intimidated now,” said Boutaris.