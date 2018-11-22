Mixed EU Report Card for Greece’s Post-Bailout Performance

Without a “clean exit,” he touted would come with the end of three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($371.55 billion) that expired on Aug. 20, Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras’ coalition got fair to middling grades from the European Commission.

He got some solace when the Troika of the European Union-European Central Bank-European Stability Mechanism (EU-ECB-ESM), who put up a third rescue package in 2015, this one for 86 billion euros ($98.02 billion), said he wouldn’t have to cut pensions again on Jan. 1 as he agreed.

That was based on the country hitting a higher primary surplus than expected, which doesn’t include interest on the loans, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures, and by delaying paying those owed money by the state.

While Greece will achieve its primary budget surplus target, “progress in other areas is found to be mixed and the authorities will need to accelerate implementation to meet their objectives,” the Commission said, according to the Bloomberg financial news agency.

The Commission said delays needed to be addressed urgently in paying private suppliers although that would upset the primary surplus and that banks have to clear a mountain of bad loans with people unable to pay because of repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

clearing public sector arrears to private suppliers, creating a legal framework for tools enabling banks to resolve bad loans, as well as in certain privatizations slated for 2019. These need to be addressed by February, when the second enhanced surveillance report will be released, the Commission said.

Trailing badly in polls after reneging on anti-austerity promises, Tsipras said he will use some of the economic largesse the government claimed to hand out more money again to lower-income pensioners and some of the country’s most vulnerable in what political rivals said was a transparent bid to buy votes and try to stay in power.

Priority should be given to the clearance of any remaining liabilities arising from court decisions, the European Commission said in its report although fiscal targets must continue to be hit to avoid triggering more automatic spending cuts.