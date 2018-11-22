Greek Parliament Will Review Olympic Games Security Contract

ATHENS – More than 14 years after the 2004 Olympic Games, Greek lawmakers will look into a case file investigating a C41 security and surveillance system after former Premier Costas Simitis, who headed the now-defunct PASOK Socialists will have his bank accounts reviewed.

Investigative Magistrate Dimitris Orfanidis said he would forward the standing of the probe after an unnamed witness spoke of bribes paid to a former minister, which means the House will have to decide whether to lift his immunity, but no name was given.

The witness may also have implicated other officials who participated in the Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defense (KYSEA) in 2003 and which took the decision to purchase the system, said Kathimerini. The contract for the C4I was purchased from US firm Saic.

Anti-money-laundering authorities investigating the same case requested recently the opening of bank accounts of Simitis and three other individuals. Simitis has vehemently denied any wrongdoing and said he will get to the bottom of who named him.