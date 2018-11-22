Greek Crisis Cost Households 42% Loss in Income

ATHENS – Greece’s economic crisis has been so devastating that it has wiped out 42 percent of households income, with monthly losses of 513 euros ($584.42) from 2009-14, before the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition took over and imposed more austerity.

That was the result of a study by diaNEOsis, an Athens-based research and policy institute which covered a period during Greece’s first two bailouts of 240 billion euros ($273.6 billion). Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras sought and accepted in 2015 a third rescue package, this one for 86 billion euros ($98.04 billion) after saying he wouldn’t because it came with more brutal conditions he swore to reject but then agreed to implement, mainly affecting workers, pensioners and the poor.

Young adults 18-29 – those who were able to work in a bracket with nearly 50 percent unemployed – took reductions of 44.8 percent while for 30-44 it was 42.3 percent and 44.6 percent fore the 45-64 age group.

With repeated pension cuts, those over 65 lost 33.5 percent of their money while income losses were worse for households with one or two or children, instead of households without children or families with three offspring or more.

The survey, which was led by Polytechnic University of Milan professor Manos Matsaganis showed workers suffered even more than did pensioners and the 42 percent overall loss in income was substantially more than the 26 percent reduction in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) that shrank, which the report said “can only be attributed to the huge tax increase” that Tsipras agreed.

The crisis also hit foreign residents in Greece hard, taking 42.5 percent of their income. Citing Eurostat figures, researchers say that the average worker’s salary fell by more than one-fifth between 2008 and 2016, or 21.8 percent.