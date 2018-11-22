New Mobile Phone App Helps Migrants Access Practical Information

The Greek Migrants Forum, the University of Athens and the Spanish institution Acsar created an application for mobile phones to help refugees get basic everyday information.

The app was created in the context of the program UNINTEGRA, funded by the European Commission.

The application, which will be available for downloading within the month, “aims to help refugees have access in an effective and sustainable way to important information,” ACSAR’s project coordinator Erica Amezquita said. She said that “mobile phones are one of the most valuable objects refugees carry on them, that’s why we focused on creating a simple-to-use app for them.”

Information is provided in short texts in the English language.

More information about the app is available at www.app4refs.org