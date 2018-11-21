Police launches Sworn Administrative Inquiry into death of Zak Kostopoulos

ATHENS – Police launched an internal Sworn Administrative Inquiry into the death of Zak Kostopoulos, after the result of the post-mortem examination that links the 33-year old Kostopoulos death with the injuries from kicks and blows to the hands and legs that resulted into the ischaemic event.

Greek Police Chief Aristidis Andrikopoulos upgraded the preliminary inquiry that was initially ordered over the nine police officers involved in Kostopoulos’ arrest to Sworn Administrative Inquiry.

Zak Kostopoulos, aged 33, was killed in a violent incident inside a jewellery shop at the centre of Athens in September.