Thanksgiving Meals in New York Might Be Pricier

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Holiday meals in New York state might be pricier this Thanksgiving.
A survey by the New York Farm Bureau found a 22 percent price increase for the average Thanksgiving Day dinner over last year — from $44.74 to $55.53 to feed 10 people. That includes a more than $8 average increase in the cost for a 16-pound turkey.
Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers sampled prices in different regions of the state for 15 Thanksgiving food items ranging from turkey, to stuffing, to pumpkin pie mix.
The survey found price decreases for a gallon of milk, fresh carrots, cranberries and pumpkin pie mix.
We have our ultra-religious Greeks who refuse to eat Thanksgiving because it falls during Advent Lent. Mind you, they eat plenty of meat on 25th of March even if it falls on lent. Then they also complain that Thanksgiving is base don the Jewish holiday Sukoth.
I’m tired of dummy bunches of goats telling us we shouldn’t celebrate Thanksgiving because it falls during advent lent yet they all eat meat on 25th of March when it falls during lent.