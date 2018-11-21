A Twist on the Classics at National Hellenic Museum’s Kouzina 2018

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum hosted its annual Kouzina event November 3, bringing together some of the city’s most esteemed chefs to serve up delicious sweet and savory dishes with “a twist on the classics.”

Chef Peter Kappos, at Greektown’s famous Greek Islands Restaurant for 36 years, entertained guests’ tastebuds with very season appropriate pumpkin flutes. Chef Larry Feldmeier of The Albert created a delectable dish featuring braised lamb shoulder with sprouted lentils, harissa and orange, while Taxim Restaurant owner …