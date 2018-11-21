A Twist on the Classics at National Hellenic Museum’s Kouzina 2018

By Anthe Mitrakos November 21, 2018

The National Hellenic Museum hosts its annual Kouzina event, celebrating a twist on the classics with some of Chicago's most esteemed chefs. Photo by Stephen Green

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum hosted its annual Kouzina event November 3, bringing together some of the city’s most esteemed chefs to serve up delicious sweet and savory dishes with “a twist on the classics.”

Chef Peter Kappos, at Greektown’s famous Greek Islands Restaurant for 36 years, entertained guests’ tastebuds with very season appropriate pumpkin flutes. Chef Larry Feldmeier of The Albert created a delectable dish featuring braised lamb shoulder with sprouted lentils, harissa and orange, while Taxim Restaurant owner …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *