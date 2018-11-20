Trump Says No New Punishment for Khashoggi’s Murder

By Associated Press November 20, 2018

FILE - A man holds a poster showing images of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman and of journalist writer Jamal Khashoggi, describing the prince as "assassin" and Khashoggi as "martyr" during funeral prayers in absentia for Khashoggi who was killed last month in the Saudi Arabia consulate, in Contantinople, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will not levy additional punitive measures at this time against Saudi Arabia over the killing of Jamal Khashoggi (jah-MAHL’ khahr-SHOHK’-jee).

Trump said in a statement Tuesday that the U.S. does not condone the killing of the U.S-based Saudi columnist, but that “foolishly” canceling $110 billion in arms sales — as some in Congress have suggested — would only mean that Saudi Arabia would go to other countries to acquire them.

Trump says the king and crown prince of Saudi Arabia “vigorously deny” any knowledge of the planning and execution of the Oct. 2 murder of The Washington Post columnist at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul.

He says “it could well be that the crown prince had knowledge.”

Trump says “maybe he did and maybe he didn’t.”

