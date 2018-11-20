2 Men Stabbed, Robbed in Greek Migrant Camp

ROME (AP) — Greek authorities say two migrants required hospital treatment after being robbed by other residents in an overcrowded camp in the north of the country.

Police said Tuesday the men, an Iranian and an Iraqi national, suffered stab wounds after being attacked in the Diavata camp for migrants west of Thessaloniki.

The camp has prefabricated housing units for 950 people, but the total number of residents is around 1,200, with some migrants sleeping in tents or outbuildings.

The victims told police that they were attacked late Monday and robbed of money they had arranged to pay other migrants to secure beds in a prefabricated unit.

About 74,000 people seeking asylum live in Greece. Most entered the country illegally from Turkey, hoping to travel on to more affluent European countries.