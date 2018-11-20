Coroners Attribute Zak Kostopoulos’ Death to Ischaemic Event Related to Injuries

The death of Zak Kostopoulos is attributed to ischaemic type lesions of the mycardium related to injuries he sustained from beating and broken glass, according to the post mortem report that was delivered by the coroners Nikos Kalogrias and Soultana Marianou on Tuesday.

According to the coroners, due to lack of any history of heart disease, the ischaemic event is linked to the injuries through a stress mechanism.

It is noted that during the autopsy, the coroners found multiple cuts that were not fatal deriving from blows and kicks to the hands and the legs.

Zak Kostopoulos, aged 33, was killed in a violent incident inside a jewellery shop at the centre of Athens in September.

Two men (the jewellery shop and another shop owner) are currently being charged with inflicting lethal harm resulting in death and with the misdemeanour of causing grievous bodily harm. Charges were based on footage showing the men delivering repeated blows to the 33-year-old, however the coroners’ report may lead to the revision of charges brought against the jewellery shop and another shop owner the police have arrested in relation to the incident.

Gerovassili statement to ANA

The coroners’ report on the tragic death of Zac Kostopoulos “ throws light on the case, and is a powerful rebuttal over all suspicions of a cover-up, over bigotry and over efforts to defame a man who is no longer alive. Justice will prevail,” Citizen Protection Minister Olga Gerovassili told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency in a brief statement.