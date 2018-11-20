Child Mind Institute Holds Annual Child Advocacy Award Dinner

NEW YORK – On Monday, November 19th, 2018, the Child Mind Institute (CMI) hosted its ninth annual Child Advocacy Award Dinner, supported by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Representatives of SNF attended the event, at which the 2018 Child Advocacy Award was given to Ashok Varadhan. SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos was honored at the 2015 Child Advocacy Award Dinner.

CMI is a national organization working to improve the lives of children with mental health and learning disorders, as well as the lives of their families. They help children access the treatments they need, support research that leads to better scientific understanding, and make sure families have the accurate information they need to get help. SNF has provided repeated support to CMI since 2010.

Source: SNF