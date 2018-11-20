Mitsotakis, Bank of Greece Chief Talk Bad Loans Problem

ATHENS – Major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with Bank of Greece (BoG) Governor Yannis Stournaras to discuss how Greek banks can deal with a mountain of bad loans making up some 40 percent of the portfolio of the biggest four financial institutions.

Stournaras, who served New Democracy as finance minister when Antonis Samaras was party leader and Premier, has repeatedly pushed for the banks to deal with the problem as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reneged on promises to help debtors and authorized the sale of bad loans to private vulture collectors and approved foreclosures.

Mitsotakis said guaranteeing banks’ liquidity is a necessary priority for economic recovery in Greece, which had been surviving for 8 ½ years on 326 billion euros ($373.47 million) in three international bailouts before they ran out on Aug. 20.

Stournaras, a thorn in the side of SYRIZA and Tsipras for constantly undercutting the government’s rosy estimates of a recovery, said that, “A bold but fair settlement for bad debt is necessary for real relief of households (burdens) and businesses’ viability,” the paper reported.

The meeting came as the BoG is expected to announce a proposal to cut down the so-called Non-peforming loans with people unable to pay because of repeated pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings that Tsipras said he’d reverse but continued.

Mitsotakis, who has taken New Democracy to bid leads in polls, said he will take a position on the bad loans resolution once he sees the BoG plan.

The financial news agency Bloomberg reported that the government is considering subsidizing loan payments for people who want to pay but can’t and that an installment plan could be part of the scheme.