Coroner’s Office: Death of Zak Kostopoulos Not Linked to Substances

ATHENS – The death of Zak Kostopoulos, 33, who was killed in a violent incident inside a jewellery shop at the center of Athens in September, was not linked to drug use, sources in the coroner’s office said on Monday.

The official results, expected Wednesday the latest, could lead to the revision of charges brought against the jewellery shop and another shop owner the police have arrested in relation to the incident.

The two men are currently charged with inflicting lethal harm resulting in death and with the misdemeanour of causing grievous bodily harm. Charges were based on footage showing the men delivering repeated blows to the 33-year-old.