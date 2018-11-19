The Fourth Biennial Agape Luncheon Raises $50,000

WOODBURY, NY – The Direct Archdiocesan District Philoptochos Society held its 4th Biennial Agape Luncheon at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury on November 17. Over 320 guests attended from the Direct Archdiocesan District’s 55 active Philoptochos chapters. A total of over $50,000 was raised from the Agape Luncheon to benefit the Expansion Fund of St. Michael’s Home.

The event began with cocktails and guests had a chance to mingle with their Philoptochos sisters and purchase tickets for the various raffles.

Lunch was served following the invocation offered by His Eminence Archbishop Demetrios, Geron of America. Athina Beaury and Rose Koulouris, Agape Luncheon Co-Chairs gave the welcoming remarks followed by the President’s remarks made by Jennifer Constantin.

During lunch, Katherine R. Boulukos gave a presentation with photos called A Journey, a Dream and a Fulfillment: The Story of the Greek American Immigrant.

The Direct Archdiocesan District Board extended their appreciation to all for a beautiful afternoon of fellowship, love, and support, as well as some dancing, all for a good cause!

Among those present was His Grace Bishop Andonios of Phasiane, the Director of St. Michael’s Home. Having outgrown its current facility in Yonkers, St. Michael’s Home purchased in the Fall of 2014 an 11-acre property in Uniondale, NY for $7,000,000 where they will build a state of the art continuum care facility. Four categories of care will be offered from independent living, to assisted living to skill nursing and dementia units.

More information on the Direct Archdiocesan District Philoptochos is available online: dadphiloptochos.org.