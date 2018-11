“Anything in return for pensions” could have been the title of the longstanding policy of Greek Prime Minister Tsipras via-a-vis the European Union in Brussels. And, finally, his policy has paid off: Brussels has rewarded him with the gift of not cutting pensions, at least for now – never mind that Mr. Tsipras himself had voted in favor of cutting them.

With Greece essentially in pre-election mode, Tsipras and his staff are basing all their hopes on the Greek people re-entrusting …