Fed. of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia & Greater Delaware Valley’s Calendar of Events

CALENDAR OF EVENTS- November &December Newsletter 2018

NOVEMBER

Sat. 24th 7:00pm Pontian Society Akritai of Philadelphia 79th Annual Dinner Dance- Saint Demetrios, Upper Darby, PA

Fri 30th 7:00pm Cretans of Delaware Valley KNOSSOS presents “Cretan Glenti”- Saint Thomas, Cherry Hill, NJ

DECEMBER

Sun. 9th 5-9:00pm Christmas Party- joint by Hellenic University Club, Greek American Chamber of Commerce,

Hellenic Medical Society of Philadelphia, American Hellenic Lawyers Association of Greater

Philadelphia @ UNION TRUST, Philadelphia, PA.

Tues, 11th 7:00pm Federation Meeting and Christmas Party @ Pontian Society Akritaiof Philadelphia Club House

Sun 30th Ahepa Chapter 445 Christmas Party

Vfsdh Mon. 31st 8:00pm Saint Demetrios NEW YEARS EVE Dance, Upper Darby, PA

Mon. 31st 8:00pm Holy Trinity NEW YEARS EVE Dance, Wilmington, DE