My Annual Holiday Warnings

For those of you who bother to read my stuff, I am hereby giving you fair warning, and don’t say I didn’t tell you,that the holiday shopping season is fast approaching. That means we’ll have to loosen the purse strings, shake the piggy bank, get out the ol’ credit card – the one that the TV warns us about scammers with small detectors that are hard at work rattling their brains on how to empty our coffers. Afterwe put away …