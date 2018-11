ZAKYNTHOS – An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted the island of Zakynthos at 07:56 on Monday, the Geodynamics Institute of Athens National Observatory said.

The epicentre of the quake was located 30 km southwest of Zakynthos.

The island has been experiencing several strong aftershocks following a temblor on October 26 measured 6.4 on the Richter scale.