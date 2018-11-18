Elias Betzios, a Founder of Holy Cross Whitestone Community, Dies at 91

NEW YORK – Greek-American Elias Betzios passed away at age 91. He was one of the co-founders of Ellio’s Pizza, a frozen pizza that dominated the market in the Northeast U.S. He was an honorary member of the board of the Society of Epirotes “Anagenesis” and had served as Secretary of the World Council of Epirotes Abroad. Betzios was also a founder of the Holy Cross Community of Whitestone.

According to the Church’s website, “It is often said that the ‘father’ of our church is Mr. Elias Betzios. This title was bestowed upon him because of the following circumstances:

“Mr. Betzios was a longtime board member of the neighboring St. Demetrios Church of Astoria. When he relocated his family to the Whitestone area, the distance was too far to worship at St. Demetrios. It had been his lifelong-dream to establish a new church some day. In his conversations with Archbishop Iakovos, he was encouraged to pursue this dream and establish a new parish in the Whitestone area.

“This goal was furthered along by a letter sent to the Archdiocese by Argiro Mari pleading that a new church be established in the Whitestone area. Archbishop Iakovos at this point gave Mr. Betzios his blessing to proceed with a new parish.”