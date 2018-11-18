How Trump is Different from Reagan and Why it Matters

The Democrats’ gaining control of the House is of little practical matter in terms of policy and legislation. They will not repeal Obamacare, but neither did the Republicans. They may try to reverse the tax cuts, but will never get past the Senate, which has bolstered its Republican influence. As for immigration reform, as long as there are ample non-Trumpians in both houses and both major parties, that too is going nowhere, save executive orders from President Trump, which will …
1 Comment
His support may be deep but it is not widespread. Ronald Reagan and Jonathan Livingston Seagull share the distinct honor of being the two biggest frauds foisted on the American public in the second half of the 20th century. Trump is clueless, ignorant, believes in nothing but himself, which makes him potentially more dangerous than an idealogue because he doesn’t even do what he thinks is good for the country, only for what makes him popular with his base. He and Hillary Clinton as a pair are certainly the worse choices for president in the same election in at least 100 years.