«Η Γη γυρίζει γύρω από τον άξονά της.» Can you understand this Greek phrase? You may not realize it, but you are already familiar with each single word of this phrase, because somehow, they are used in the English language.

From the word ηγη comes the prefix geo-, which is found in many English words, like geometry, geography, geology etc. The word,γη,like most words that refer to the earth sciences, are considered of feminine grammatical gender. Therefore, they take the article …