Obituaries in Greek-American Community

GALIOTOS,GEORGE

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune,published on Nov. 7) – George P. Galiotos, age 74, of Tripoli Greece, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Vasiliki and loving father of Vicky (Bill) Panousis, Peter (Patricia) Galiotos and Maria (Panagiotis) Giannakas. Devoted son of Panagiotis and VasilikiGaliotos; proud Grandfather of Demietra, John and Nicholas; dear brother of Angelo (Lefki) and predeceased by Christos; brother-in-law of Anastasia and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Visitation Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Avenue in Chicago. Family and friends will meet on Thursday morning, November 8, 2018 at Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church, 11360 S. Lawler Ave., Alsip, IL 60803 for Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hellenic Greek Orthodox Church. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 773-736-3833.

KOUTELAS, JOHN

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL (from the St. Augustine Record, published on Oct. 25) – John F. Koutelas 89, passed away on Monday, October 15, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospice in Tavares, FL. John was born on July 27 th , 1929. He was a native & lifelong resident of St. Augustine – later moving to the Tarpon Springs area he dearly loved and later to Leesburg, FL. John was an accomplished carpenter; building many houses in St. Augustine in the 1950s and 1960s. He grew up in the shrimp boat building business with his father Emanuel Koutelas. Emanuel came to America as a young man from Kalymnos, Greece as a shrimp boat builder. He married Frances Nix and raised their seven children in St. Augustine. John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol; one son, Darren Koutelas (Debra) Leesburg, FL, two daughters, Angie Young (Jimi deceased) and Kathy Maltby (John) St. Augustine; five grandchildren, Darren Koutelas Jr. and Alexandrea Koutelas, Goose Creek, SC, Jeremy Young (Holly), Corey Young (Jena), and Hannah Head (Jared) St. Augustine; and eight great-grandchildren he dearly loved, Walker, Mason & Brooke Young, Cade, Farra and Finley Young and Dawson and Harper Head. John is also survived by one sister, Alice Roberts Dunedin, FL, 2 brothers, George & Earl Koutelas and also many nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his two brothers, Jimmy and Emanuel (Irene) and one sister Dora.

John will be remembered and loved by his many wonderful stories and his love for everything Greek. He was very dedicated to the Lord and his family and will be greatly missed. He will remain in our hearts until we meet again. A private service will be held at a later date.

PAPAKONSTANTINO, DEMETRIOS

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (from the San Francisco Chronicle, published on Oct. 25)– Demetrios Papakonstantino passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at the age of 79. Devoted husband to his wife of 55 years, Eugenia; loving father to Stacy, Kathy (Mark) and Peter (Nikol); proud pappou to Maria Eugenia and Demetrios. He is also survived by many relatives in Greece. Born in Fihti, Argos, Greece, he immigrated to the U.S. after high school in 1958. He met Eugenia in San Francisco and after a brief courtship, they married on August 25, 1963. They started a family soon afterward. Demetrios completed college and earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from San Francisco State University. He then launched what would be a successful 40-year career at Del Monte Foods. Hardworking and tireless, he sacrificed and worked two full time jobs for 20 years for the benefit of his wife and three children. Demetrios was a beautiful human being and everyone he touched felt his incredible spirit. He was known for his sense of humor and positive thinking. A man of profound wisdom, family and friends often sought his sage advice. Demetrios was a kind and humble man who always put family first. He enjoyed trips to Greece and watching sports such as boxing, football and soccer, but his greatest pleasure was spending time with his grandchildren whom he adored. The immense love he had for his family is evident in the endless happy memories that will sustain us going forward. He will be greatly missed by all. The Trisagion will be on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:00pm. The Funeral Service will be on Friday at 11:15am. Both the Trisagion and the Funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 999 Brotherhood Way, San Francisco, CA 94132. Donations may be made to Holy Trinity Church.

PLAVOUKOS,VOULA

LIVERPOOL, NY (from the Syracuse Post Standard, published on Nov. 6)– Voula (Kaloskambis) Plavoukos, 86, of Liverpool, went home on All Saints Day, which is fitting as she could have told you about the passion and sacrifices made by each one of them. She reflected upon and lived her last days without fear or complaint and with a cheerful heart instead and that is because she had always equated death with “changing our clothes”. Born in Piraeus, Greece, Voula came to the United States to visit her sister Antonia. When she stepped off the ship in Manhattan where she would meet a charismatic quintessential New Yorker, her future husband John. She mentioned that her favorite singer was Nat King Cole for “if the human heart had a voice it would be his.” So, John and Voula took their seats at the best table in the house at Gatsby’s to see and hear all Voula’s favorite songs. After they were married, Voula and John moved their young family to Syracuse where John’s brothers, Phil and George, had already made a name for themselves in the restaurant business. In 1974, Voula and John introduced fine Greek cuisine to Syracuse when they opened the Poseidon Restaurant in the Regency Tower on James Street and for the next 17 years they entertained thousands of guests including opera star, Luciano Pavarotti, All in the Family actress, Jean Stapleton, Batman movie producer, Peter Gruber, U.S. Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan, NYS Governor Mario Cuomo, NYC Mayor John Lindsay and of course, their beloved friend, Syracuse Mayor Lee Alexander. After her husband’s death, Voula divided her remaining happy years between Athens, Syracuse, and Los Angeles. She was predeceased by her beloved sister, Antonia Gutow and survived by her sons, Lee and James of Liverpool and Spero (Cassandra) of Los Angeles; grandchildren, John of Liverpool, Nikolas and Zoi of Los Angeles; her niece, Nassia (Lorenzo) Gabrielle of Geneva, Switzerland; two nephews, Yiannis Gutow of Ft. Lauderdale and Spencer (Marie) Plavoukos of North Syracuse, along with many other beloved nieces and nephews throughout the world. A funeral service in celebration of Voula’s life will take place on Friday, November 9, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) in St. Sophia’s Greek Orthodox Church, 325 Waring Rd., Syracuse, NY 13224. Entombment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be expressed at tjpfuneralhome.com “Family owned” 315-451-9500.

REMPAS, CHRIS

CHICAGO, IL (from the Chicago Tribune, published on Nov. 6) – Chris S. Rempas, age 84, of St. Constantine, Tripoli Greece, passed away on Saturday, November 3, 2018. Devoted son of the late Sarantos&Diamanto, nee Limberopulos, Rempas. Dear brother of the late Theodore (Penelope) Rempas, the late Nicoletta (the late Minas) Vitogiannis, the late Theodora (Bill) Lazaropoulos, the late John (Dina) Rempas, the late Bill Rempas, Gregoria (the late Chris) Patrinos and fond uncle of many nieces and nephews and their families. Chris, a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army, served in Germany during the Korean War. Visitation Wednesday, November 7, 2018 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home located at 6150 N. Cicero Avenue in Chicago. Trisagion service begins at 5:00 p.m. Family and friends will meet Thursday morning, November 8, 2018 at St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago IL 60660 for funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church or Greek American Rehabilitation & Care Centre, 220 N. First Street, Wheeling, IL 60090. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 773-736-3833.

SAKKIS, THEODORE

CASTRO VALLEY, CA (from the East Bay Times, published on Oct. 25) – Theodore “Ted” John Sakkis October 31, 1937 – October 22, 2018. Resident of Castro Valley, Ted passed away peacefully surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren on October 22, 2018 after a graceful battle with ALS. Ted was born in Pireaus, Greece to IoannisSakkis and VasilikiDouros. Ted spent his early years helping to support his family and attending school studying mechanics. Starting at the age of 18, Ted spent ten years working as an engineer on various ships traveling the world. Ted also served in Greece’s Royal Navy from 1960 to 1962. Ted immigrated to Oakland in 1968 and very soon after was introduced to his future wife, Maria Tsingaris. Ted and Maria were married in May 1969 and embarked on a near 50 year friendship and marriage filled with love, faith, and family, including their three children John, Manoli, and Vicki. Ted’s favorite career was as a travel agent at his Apollon Travel Service in the Dimond District of Oakland, a business he ran for 25 years. Ted was a devoted believer in Orthodoxy and his faith in God was strong. He served over 20 years as cantor at the Ascension Cathedral and his beautiful voice is remembered by many. Ted emulated his faith in all his interactions and is remembered as a generous and kind soul who touched many lives in a myriad of ways. Ted is survived by his wife Maria, children John (Carolyn), Manoli, Vicki (Angelo Limnios), and granddaughters – Marina, Nikoletta, Katie, and Lexi. He is also survived by his siblings Peter, Costa, Vivi, Angelo, Nico, and Sofia and their families. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, a younger sister Sofia, and his brother Dimitrios. A Trisagion service will be held on Thursday October 25 at 7:00pm and the funeral service on Friday at 12 noon, both at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave in Oakland. Interment will occur at Mt. View Cemetery with the Makaria following at the Resurrection Greek Church in Castro Valley, 20104 Center St in Castro Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Monastery of the Holy Theotokos the Life Giving Spring, PO Box 549, Dunlap, CA 93621. For further information, please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).