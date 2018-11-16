International Community of the Holy Sepulchre Luncheon for Patriarch Theophilos in NYC

NEW YORK – The International Community of the Holy Sepulchre (ICoHS) hosted a luncheon for His Beatitude Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem at Gallaghers in Midtown Manhattan on November 15. The event introduced the organization to a select group of community members concerned about the situation in the Holy Land. Among those present, Fr. Alex Karloutsos, John Catsimatidis, John Metaxas and his wife Irene, Zenon Christodoulou and his wife Zacharoulla, and Ambassador Patrick Theros, a frequent contributor to The National Herald …