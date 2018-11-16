U.S. and Greece Mark Significant Increase in Educational Exchanges

ATHENS – The number of Greek students studying in the U.S. increased 3.3% during the 2017/18 academic year, while the number of U.S. students in Greece increased 21.1% during the 2016/17 academic year, according to U.S. Embassy’s press release.

Greece moved up four places and is now ranked 17th globally for study abroad destinations for U.S. students, with 4,351 U.S. students studying in Greece for the 2016/17 academic year compared to 3,592 the previous year.

Of the 2,395 Greek students in the U.S. on educational exchanges during the 2017/18 academic year, compared with 2,318 the previous year, almost half (1,165) attended graduate programs, 742 students attended undergraduate programs, and the rest attended other, non-degree programs.

“International students studying alongside Americans are a tremendous asset to the United States,” said Marie Royce, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs, at the release of the 2018 IIE Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange on November 13, 2018. “We need to develop leaders in all fields who can take on our toughest challenges. We need people who can find solutions that keep us secure and make us more prosperous. We want to send a message that international education makes us stronger as a country.”

