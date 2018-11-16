Snow Gives Way to Rain in NYC; Some Schools Closed Upstate

NEW ORK (AP) — The first snowstorm of the season has given way to rain and high winds in the New York City area.

The National Weather Service says rain will taper off by late morning Friday in the city.

The weather service said New Yorkers should expect sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts in excess of 50 mph.

More snow was expected in areas north of the city. Schools were closed or were opening with delays in upstate districts including in the Albany and Syracuse areas.

Thursday’s storm dumped 6.4 inches of snow in Central Park and slowed the rush-hour commute to a crawl throughout the region.

The storm contributed to at least seven deaths across the country.

It downed numerous trees in New York City.