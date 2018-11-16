Former French Leader Hollande Urges No More Greek Austerity

ATHENS – Former French President Francois Hollande has jumped on the bandwagon of more European officials saying the era of austerity in Greece should come to an end after more than 8 ½ years of brutal pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings but with the rich, politicians, Parliament workers and tax cheats escaping.

He made the recommendation during a visit to Athens on Nov. 15 ahead of a scheduled meeting with Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras the next day.

Hollande said since Greece had exceeded a primary surplus target of 3.5 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) – which Tsipras said couldn’t happen when he was asking for debt relief – that Greece should get a break.

The surplus also doesn’t include interest on 326 billion euros ($369.61 billion) in three bailouts, the cost of running cities and towns, state enterprises, social security and some military expenditures.

He said Greece should be able return to the markets which are wary of the country’s political instability and Tsipras planning a raft of handouts with the end of the rescue packages on Aug. 20 and an avalanche of tax hikes that raised the corporate rate to 29 percent.