Turkey Warns “Another Option” if Aegean Diplomacy Fails with Greece

Hinting at military action, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said if tensions with Greece over rights in the Aegean Sea aren’t figured out through diplomacy then there is “another option,” without being more explicit.

“Are we going to solve this problem with Greece via diplomacy or are we going to go to court? For us there is another option. If the national assembly and the state considers that option as well, then it will be a unilateral option,” he told Turkish lawmakers, said Kathimerini.

The “option” he referred to apparently was the cause for war which Turkey has said it will activate if Greece extends its territorial waters in the Aegean from 6 to 12 nautical miles as former Greek foreign minister Nikos Kotzias said it should do in the Ionian off western Greece.

Cavusoglu rejected any suggestion that Turkey forfeited islands to Greece after the crisis over the islet of Imia in 1996 that brought the two countries to the brink of war. “There have been no de facto or legal changes on any island,” he added.

Tensions have been rising between the countries all year, exacerbated by Turkey continuing to send fighter jets to violate Greek airspace and warships past Greek islands, including Imia again, and with Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tossing taunts at each other.