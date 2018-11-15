Assumption Church in Michigan Hosts Bereavement Service for a K-9 Dog Killed

ST. CLAIR SHORES, MI – The Assumption Greek Orthodox parish of St. Claire, MI held a Bereavement Service on November 14 for Axe, a K-9 police dog killed in the line of duty on November 4, in his attempt to take down 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray, who shot him. The killing took place outside of the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall, where Gray’s family says he was armed because someone threatened to kill him while he was at the shower. The police …