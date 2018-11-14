“Greece – a 365 Day Destination” Wins CIFFT “People’s Choice” Award (Video)

The award-winning tourism film “Greece – A 365 Day Destination” produced by the Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has won yet another in a long list of prizes this year, after it was voted as the CIFFT “People’s Choice” Award World’s Best Tourism Film 2018.

The film was voted first among 29 nominees by audiences in 136 countries, with almost double the number of votes of the next runner-up.

The film’s director Andonis Theocharis Kioukas and the head of GNTO Austria Eleni Melita accepted the award on behalf of the tourism ministry and the Greek tourism board, at a special award ceremony held in Vienna. Kioukas conveyed the gratitude of Tourism Minister Elena Kountoura and GNTO Secretary General Constantinos Tsegas for the award and invited everyone present to visit and come to know the beautiful destinations Greece can offer 365 days a year.

This was the eighth award won by “Greece – A 365 Day Destination” this year and a testament to the success of the GNTO’s efforts to launch and communicate an effective campaign to promote Greece worldwide as an attractive year-round tourism destination, in accordance to plans drawn up by the ministry and the minister.

The International Committee of Tourism Film Festivals (CIFFT) organises 18 tourism film festivals throughout the world, aiming to promote excellence among the films produced to promote destinations and tourism products. The Greek film was entered into the competition by the GNTO office in Austria, where the CIFFT is based.